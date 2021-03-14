COVID third wave: No commercial activities in Lahore after 10pm

LAHORE: A ban has been slapped over all commercial activities in Lahore after 10pm in the wake of the third wave of the coronavirus, ARY News reported, quoting the deputy commissioner, ARY News reported.

In a letter issued by the deputy commissioner Lahore office, the ban enforced on the directions of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab to remain enforced until April 15.

The theater owners have also been directed to ensure the closure of their theaters by 10 pm, else strict action would be taken over the violation.

On the other hand, the district administration has imposed smart lockdown in 20 areas of Gujranwala amid spike in COVID-19 cases in the district.

According to the health department, the tally of coronavirus patients in the district has reached to 3

The administration will enforce coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly, deputy commissioner Gujranwala said in a statement.

