Commissioner Karachi calls on traders, businessmen for dialogue

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi has called upon businessmen, shop owners and traders of the metropolis for a meeting at 9pm on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Small business owners and traders in Karachi had demanded for shops and business activities in the city to be restored like the rest of the country.

A government committee will also be present during the meeting tonight to figure out a way and plan of action to and address greivances.

Earlier in the day, All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Atiq Mir demanded of the Sindh government to allow businesses to stay open until midnight after Iftar from Monday.

He in a statement said the government should allow markets to remain open after iftar till Chand Raat. Traders will open their shops under standard operating procedures (SOPs) after Iftar even if they are not granted permission, he announced.

He further demanded that the city administration de-seal markets sealed over violation of the SOPs.

