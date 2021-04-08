Commission’s exam mandatory for regularization of contract officers, rules SHC   

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ruled that contract officers from grade 16 and above cannot be regularized without clearing the public service commission’s exam, ARY News reported.

Hearing a case, a two-member bench of the SHC headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar nullified the regularization of those contractual officers whose job had been confirmed without passing the commission’s exam in the province.

Procedure for regularization of contract officers from grade 16 and above has already been defined in the public service rules, ruled the court. After completing the contract period, the officers could not claim for regularization.

The SHC directed the Sindh chief secretary to present the list of those officers who had been regularized without passing the exam before the court.

Read More: Teachers continue sit-in infront of Sindh Assembly

Earlier on March 20, the protest of government school teachers, who had passed the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) test, entered the 20th day on Saturday.

The teachers were protesting in favour of their demands in front of Sindh Assembly building in the provincial capital of Sindh. The protesting teachers had been demanding regularization and criticizing the requirement to again sit an examination again to retain their jobs.

Comments

comments