ISLAMABAD: A meeting called today (Monday) in Islamabad under the chair of Federal Minister for Power Generation Omar Ayub concluded earlier, ARY News reported.

The minister expressed great concern at the current petrol crisis plaguing the country and demanded strict action against those responsible for it.

A committee has also been formulated under Director General Oil which will probe the matter and determine the culprits.

The committee will inspect oil markets and various oil depots across the country and interview retailers to get to the root of the problem.

After the research a report will be filed along with suggested punishments for those found guilty for the current petrol crisis which will then be taken into consideration by the ministry.

Addressing the meeting Omar Ayub said that the country has ample amounts of oil reserves and the manufactured crisis will be dealt with a iron fist.

