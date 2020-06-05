Petroleum division urges action against oil dealers, refute news of shortage

ISLAMABAD: Spokesman for the Ministry of Power (petroleum division) on Friday struck down insinuations of fuel shortages saying that petrol and high speed diesel was available in surplus amount, ARY News reported.

The spokesman said that at least 272,500 million metric tonnes of petrol was currently available in the country while 376,00 million metric tonnes of high speed diesel was also available.

He added that the current fuel reserves were enough to compensate for at least 12 to 17 days without import.

The division has also urged action against oil dealers responsible for a manufactured shortage of petrol and oil in the country after prices were slashed considerably.

Earlier in the day, a shortage of petrol and diesel was reported at most fuel stations across the country due to limited supply of petroleum products.

Sameer Najmul Hassan, the chairman of All Pakistan Petroleum Retailers Association (APPRA), said oil companies will likely run out of their oil stocks in the next three days.

No company other than the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is purchasing oil at present, the APPRA chairman said.

