Petroleum Division expresses concerns over ‘artificial shortage’ of petrol

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has raised concerns over the ‘artificial shortage’ of petrol in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Petroleum Division’s spokesperson said in a statement that the matter related to uninterrupted petrol supplies to the consumers was raised before the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) multiple times.

The regulatory authority was urged to take strict action against the companies for creating petrol crisis despite the presence of sufficient stock, said the spokesperson, adding that the division already directed oil refineries to increase its production.

The spokesperson also said that the division is ensuring the uninterrupted petrol supplies across the country through Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Earlier on Wednesday, while taking action on the shortage of petroleum products in the country, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had served show-cause notices to three companies.

According to the OGRA spokesperson, Shell, Attock and Total Parco have been asked to present their explanation over the shortage within 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that petroleum prices went through another significant decrease on Sunday after the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) summary for slashing prices was approved.

Fuel stations in parts of the country had remained shut down over lack of supply from private oil companies amid an unprecedented lowering of the petroleum products’ prices.

On Monday, fuel shortage had witnessed at the stations of the private oil companies in Karachi after supplies were not released from the companies.

Even police vans were not provided with the fuel as some areas also reported the sale of petrol at higher prices. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at various petrol pumps in the city.

The petroleum retailers had demanded of the government to ensure the smooth supply of petrol and diesel to the pumps across the country.

