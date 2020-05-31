Petroleum prices slashed further, notification issued

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum prices to go through another significant decrease, new prices to come into effect from tomorrow, ARY News reported.

Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent a summary to the government suggesting another slash in petroleum prices which was upheld.

Petrol will now be available for Rs74.52 with another Rs7.60 decrease in price.

According to an official notification issued on the matter, High Speed Diesel’s new price is now Rs80.15 per litre with an increase of 0.50 paisa.

Light diesel new price Rs38.14 per litre registering a decrease of Rs9.37 whereas kerosene oil’s new price would now be Rs35.56 per litre with a decrease of Rs11.88.

Federal government had made a major reduction in petroleum products’ prices between Rs15 to Rs30 earlier in the month.

Petrol price had been reduced up to Rs15 as the new rate will be Rs81.58 from May 1. Moreover, Rs27.15 was reduced on high-speed diesel and the new price will be Rs80.10.

