KARACHI: Fuel stations in parts of the country remained shut down on Monday over lack of supply from private oil companies amid unprecedented lowering of the petroleum products’ prices, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, fuel shortage was witnessed at the stations of the private oil companies in Karachi after supplies were not released from the companies.

Even police vans were not provided with the fuel as some areas also reported sale of petrol on higher prices. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at various petrol pumps in the city, as citizens rushed to the stations to refill their vehicles’ tanks.

The petroleum retailers have demanded of the government to ensure smooth supply of petrol and diesel to the pumps across the country.

Reports of fuel stations being shut down in Rawalpindi have also popped up. According to details, the fuel stations at GT Road, Gujar Khan and Taxila remained closed due to shortage of fuel supply.

The citizens faced difficulties during the refueling process as 90 percent of the fuel stations across the city remained shut down.

It is pertinent to mention here that petroleum prices went through another significant decrease on Sunday after Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) summary for slashing prices was approved.

Petrol is now available for Rs74.52 with another Rs7.60 decrease in price.

According to an official notification issued on the matter, High Speed Diesel’s new price is now Rs80.15 per litre with an increase of 0.50 paisa.

Light diesel new price Rs38.14 per litre registering a decrease of Rs9.37 whereas kerosene oil’s new price would now be Rs35.56 per litre with a decrease of Rs11.88.

Comments

comments