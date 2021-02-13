ISLAMABAD: First meeting of the committee formed by PM Imran Khan to investigate against the lawmakers involved in horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018 held on Saturday in Islamabad.

The move was taken by PM Imran Khan after video showing trading by some members of provincial assembly (MPAs) during Senate polls in 2018 surfaced earlier this week.

The meeting was attended by a three-member committee including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Shahzad Akbar. The committee decided to summon the persons related to the video including ARY News’ senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif, for initial information.

The committee decided to hold next meeting in the Human Rights Secretariat next week.

On February 9, a video had surfaced which exposed the horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018 by some party lawmakers who could be seen as counting bundles of currencies and hiding it inside the bag.

The video obtained by ARY News had shown how the loyalty of 20 lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was changed after horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018. The lawmakers had been ousted from the political party by the central leadership after holding a thorough investigation

