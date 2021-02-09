PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan has tendered resignation from his post, hours after the Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed KP chief minister to remove him from the post due to his alleged appearance in a video of receiving money during Senate elections 2018.

Minutes after PM Imran passed orders for removal of the provincial law minister, the KP chief executive had asked Law Minister Sultan Khan to step aside and resign to clear his name after the surface of video.

Resignation received from the Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan.

“As Chief Executive of KP, I’ve asked Law Minister Sultan Khan to step aside & resign, due to his alleged appearance in a video released on social media, to clear his name”

“We will, as per vision of PM, uphold highest standards of accountability & transparency in this province,” CM tweeted.

As Chief Executive of KP, I’ve asked Law Minister Sultan Khan to step aside & resign, due to his alleged appearance in a video released on social media , to clear his name.

We will ,as per vision of PM, uphold highest standards of accountability & transparency in this province.

A video surfaced today which exposed the horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018 by some party lawmakers who could be seen as counting bundles of currencies and hiding it inside the bag.

The video obtained by ARY News shows how the loyalty of 20 lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was changed after horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018. The lawmakers had been ousted from the political party by the central leadership after holding a thorough investigation.

It exposed that PTI lawmakers had been made hefty payments in 2018 during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) polls. The lawmakers can be seen counting banknotes and putting it inside a bag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reacted to a leaked video of some party lawmakers who were involved in horse-trading during Senate elections 2018, saying that the “cycle of corruption and money laundering is a sordid tale of our political elite”.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran in a series of tweets said that, “The videos showing the shameful way in which politicians buy & sell votes in Senate reflects the total destruction of the nation’s morality by successive ruling elites as they drowned the nation in debt.”

