ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reacted to a leaked video of some party lawmakers who were involved in horse-trading during Senate elections 2018, saying that the “cycle of corruption and money laundering is a sordid tale of our political elite”.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran in a series of tweets said that, “The videos showing the shameful way in which politicians buy & sell votes in Senate reflects the total destruction of the nation’s morality by successive ruling elites as they drowned the nation in debt.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that corrupt politicians first spend money to come into power and then they use their political power to make money to purchase bureaucrats and other decision-makers “to consolidate their power and rob nation’s wealth.”

“Corrupt politicians use their political power to make money to purchase bureaucrats, media & other decision-makers to consolidate their power & rob nation’s wealth – money laundering it into offshore accts/ foreign assets/palatial residences abroad,” he said in a tweet.

He further said that Pakistan Democratic Movement, an 11-party opposition alliance now supporting a corruption-friendly system, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stop cycle of corruption and money laundering.

“This is what the PDM cabal wants to now protect by supporting a corruption-friendly system. We are determined to stop this cycle of corruption & money laundering that is debilitating the nation,” he concluded.

A video surfaced today which exposed the horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018 by some party lawmakers who could be seen as counting bundles of currencies and hiding it inside the bag.

The video obtained by ARY News shows how the loyalty of 20 lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was changed after horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018. The lawmakers had been ousted from the political party by the central leadership after holding a thorough investigation.

It exposed that PTI lawmakers had been made hefty payments in 2018 during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) polls. The lawmakers can be seen counting banknotes and putting it inside a bag.

