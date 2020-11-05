ISLAMABAD: Taking notice on steps taken by his government to ensure the availability of essential commodities in the country Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a session Thursday, ARY News reported.

The session today deliberated over the efficacy of steps taken to reduce prices of the commodities as well in which Punjab Chief Secretary briefed on wheat and sugar availability in the province.

Daily 25,000 tons of wheat will be crushed and supplied to Punjab markets the chief secretary noted in his briefing.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary, also present in the session, underlined the daily provincial need of wheat to be 11,000 tons and measured wheat stocks holding 1.1 million tons.

The secretary asserted in his briefing to the session that flour millers have agreed to cut Rs10 to -50 on a 20kg flour bag and he said the province will be provided a daily 5000 tons supply.

PM Khan said availability of essential commodities and their price range is to be decided by provincial governments and noted that it is due to the grievances of poor people that he took the task upon him to sort things out.

All economic indicators have turned positive now and the economy is going in the right direction, the PM said.

He said it is the government’s priority to transfer the economic benefits to laymen on the grass-roots level and said the federal government will closely monitor wheat and sugar status in the country.

PM Khan also instructed the session to pre-empt crises and ensure availability of commodities in advance, and he also directed to speed up supply of imported sugar in across the country as per plan.

