PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Sehat Card programme in Swat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Sehat Card Plus programme for the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Swat on Friday (tomorrow).

KP health minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra unveiled the plan while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant on Information Kamran Bangash in Peshawar today.

He said that after the inauguration of Sehat Card Plus programme by PM Imran Khan, it will be implemented for the entire population of the province by January 31 next year.

Read: PM Imran to inaugurate Hassanabdal railway station

Jhagra said that the health insurance programme had been initially launched in six districts of Malakand division at the beginning of November this year.

The preparations are underway in Mingora – Swat ahead of the visit of Imran Khan where he will address a public gathering at Grassy Ground.

Moreover, he is likely to unveil a package for the entire Malakand Division during his visit to Swat. The public gathering will also be addressed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

Read: Punjab govt decides expanding scope of Sehat Insaf Cards

Earlier on Wednesday, it emerged that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Hassanabdal railway station on Friday (tomorrow).

Sources told ARY News that the British era railway station of Hasanabdal has been re-constructed after 127 years with the cost of Rs300 million.

The government took initiative to facilitate the masses and the Sikh pilgrims who reached there to visit their holy worship place Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib.

Sources added that the two-story railway station building covers 24,502 square feet space and 101,610 square feet external development area has been allocated for passengers’ facilities.

Comments

comments