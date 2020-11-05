Punjab govt decides expanding scope of Sehat Insaf Cards

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided expanding the scope of Sehat Insaf Cards in phases to provide health insurance facilities to the citizens, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level session where he was given a briefing over the details of medical facilities and the issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards among citizens.

It has been decided to expand the scope of the health insurance plan. CM Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government had issued Sehat Insaf Cards to more than 5.1 million families in the first phase of the programme.

Read: PM Imran Khan decides to expand Sehat Sahulat Program across Punjab

He said that the health cards will be issued to government employees, journalists, educators, students of seminaries and others in the next phases.

The chief minister said that every citizen will be given the best medical facilities under the plan and no tolerance will be shown over any kind of negligence.

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Sehat Sahulat Program will be extended to the entire Punjab province on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Read: 7.2 million families in Punjab will be issued ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’: Yasmin Rashid

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the prime minister had said that health facilities on the pattern of KP will be launched in Punjab and health cards would be given to all poor residents of the Punjab province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the provision of quality healthcare to people, particularly weak segments of the society, is a priority of the government.

Earlier in September, the premier had directed the Punjab Health Minister to review universal health coverage initially in two major cities of Punjab on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

