ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Sehat Sahulat Program will be extended to the entire Punjab province on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the prime minister said that health facilities on the pattern of KP will be launched in Punjab and health cards would be given to all poor residents of the Punjab province.

PM said that he will launch the program next week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the provision of quality healthcare to people, particularly weak segments of the society, is a priority of the government.

Earlier in September, the premier had directed the Punjab Health Minister to review universal health coverage initially in two major cities of Punjab on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairing a review meeting on the provision of quality health facilities to deserving people under the National Health Card Program in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces here, the Prime Minister said provision of health facilities to the poor is mandatory, not optional.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 20 launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents aimed at providing health insurance cover of a million rupees to all the families.

Sehat Sahulat Programme

Under the programme, each family will receive health coverage of Rs1 million per year. Both public and private hospitals designated by the programme will provide free treatment to residents of the province.

