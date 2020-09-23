Complaint cells of federal institutions to be interlinked with PCP

ISLAMABAD: After getting approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan for one-window complaint system, the federal government has decided to interlink complaint cells of different institutions with Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The federal government made progress to initially interconnect 33 complaint cells of different ministries after PM Imran Khan gave approved for the establishment of the one-window complaint system.

In a letter issued by the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the government directed concerned institutions to complete the task of establishing one-window operation within 60 days.

It read that the centralised mechanism will help the federal government to achieve a number of goals pertaining to an effective grievance redressal regime.

The connectivity of PCP with existing cells of different federal organisations will end confusion on part of citizens due to multiple complaint cells is avoided. It will also ensure processing of all complaints in real-time and in a uniform manner.

It will also avoid wastage of time and resources besides providing centralised analytics from one source for policy interventions on different public issues.

According to the letter, Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) including PCP, operations and management shall be managed by PMO and all complaints are backed by a well-chalked out user guidelines for complaints and suggestions’ handling.

Moreover, PMDU has been directed to determine modalities in consultation with all concerned organisations, chalk-out integration plans and get it completed within 60 days.

