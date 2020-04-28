Confirmed coronavirus cases reach 14,079 in Pakistan, 301 dead

ISLAMABAD: With 751 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the number of total confirmed cases in the country has soared to 14,079, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to National command and Operation Centre, 10,545 people are still under treatment from which 111 are said to be critical, while 3,233 patients have recovered so far.

With 20 more deaths in last 24 hours, the number of total coronavirus fatalities has crossed 300 mark and now stands at 301.

The confirmed cases include Punjab 5640, Sindh 4956, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1984, Balochistan 853, Islamabad Capital Territory 261, Gilgit-Baltistan 320, and Azad Kashmir 65.

The country has conducted 157223 tests so far to detect the virus.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has tested positive for coronavirus and he went into self-isolation.

Governor Imran Ismail had confirmed on Twitter that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and said that he will fight it out.

While talking to ARY News, Imran Ismail detailed that his coronavirus test came out positive, however, he is not feeling symptoms of the virus so far.

“Yesterday, my mother came here and we were together during Iftar. Later, I felt fever and thought to undergo coronavirus test. I should have kept myself under isolation since yesterday’s night.”

