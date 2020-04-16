Confirmed coronavirus cases in Punjab soar to 3,259

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Monday said that total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has reached 3,259 in the province, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat in Lahore, Yasmeen Rashid said that so far, 630 patients of COVID-19 have been recovered while 34 died.

She said that 13 patients of the virus were in critical condition in different hospitals, adding that the government was proving best healthcare facilities to the patients to save their lives.

The minister maintained that personal protective equipment was being provided to all the health professionals in the province.

She said that the provincial government will conduct 10,000 tests for COVID-19 at community and UC levels from the next week.

Earlier on April 15, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar had said the province will soon be able to hold 10,000 coronavirus tests on daily basis.

He was chairing a meeting of the elected representatives from Rawalpindi. CM Usman Buzdar had said, over 43,000 tests had so far been conducted in the province.

The CM had said that the steps taken by the government to combat coronavirus are giving fruitful outcomes. The commission will be authorized for ease in the lockdown at local level, he had stated.

