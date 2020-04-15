Punjab will soon be able to conduct 10,000 coronavirus tests daily: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the province soon will be able to hold 10,000 coronavirus tests on daily basis, ARY News reported.

He was chairing a meeting of the elected representatives from Rawalpindi.

CM Usman Buzdar said, over 43,000 tests have so far been conducted in the province.

The CM said that the steps taken by the government to combat coronavirus are giving fruitful outcomes. The commission will be authorized for ease in the lockdown at local level, he stated.

He said field hospitals to deal coronavirus patients have been established in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and other cities of the province.

Usman Buzdar further told that strategy is being formulated to provide relief to the general masses in Ramazan.

He said several industries have been allowed to operate after thorough review of the case and advised masses not to take undue advantage of ease in the lockdown.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan has reported 107 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 5988.

2,945 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 1,518 in Sindh, 865 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 240 in Balochistan, 234 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 140 in Islamabad and 46 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 1,446 patients have recovered in the country while 46 are in critical condition.

