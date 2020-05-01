Confirmed coronavirus cases reach 16,817 in Pakistan, death toll 385

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus count reached 16,817 in Pakistan as record 990 new cases were reported within 24 hours in the country, according to the latest statistics released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

According to the national dashboard, 24 deaths were reported during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 385 while 4,315 patients recovered from the virus and 153 are still critical.

12,117 patients are still under treatment in the hospitals and quarantine facilities in country. The country has conducted overall 1,82,031 coronavirus tests including 7,971, in last 24 hours.

Speaker NA tests positive

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has tested positive for coronavirus and self-isolated himself at his residence.

Another high-profile personality found infected with coronavirus in Pakistan after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail as the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser confirmed that he is tested positive for the virus.

In his Twitter message, Asad Qaiser said that he has quarantined himself inside his home. He appealed the nationals to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus and pray for his health.

