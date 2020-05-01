‘Rs3 billion deposited in PM’s Corona Relief Fund’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday said that Rs3.022 billion has been deposited in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Corona Relief Fund, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Faisal Javed Khan said that citizens have so far deposited donations amounting to Rs3 billion in PM’ Corona Relief Fund so far.

PM Relief Fund touches the 3 Billion Mark Masha’ALLAH. So far Rs 3,022 million have been deposited in PM’s COVID19 Relief Fund.Hats off to your Generosity & Jazba for contributing towards this grt cause.Together we can & Together we must #KeepContributing#PakistanTheMostGenerous — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 30, 2020

“Hats off to generosity of Pakistanis for contributing towards this great cause,” he added.

PM Imran Khan had announced the establishment of corona relief fund on March 27 in order to to provide relief to the people amid coronavirus crisis.

“We are going to start a major charity project under the Ehsaas programme. Whoever wants to do a welfare activity could easily reach to the deserving people through a database,” he added.

The premier emphasised on providing relief to the weak segments and urged nationals to help those in need

