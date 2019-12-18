Confrontation among institutions harmful for country: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that any confrontation between the national institutions will be harmful for the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

PM Imran has chaired a session of the core committee of his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to review the current political scenario of the country.

Sources said that the core committee held consultations over the December 17’s verdict of the special court which pronounced the death sentence to the former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

PM Khan said the confrontation between national institutions will not serve the country, adding the incumbent government firmly believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and ensuring rule of law.

“We need unity in order to tackle national challenges and defeat external enemies of Pakistan,” said PM Imran Khan.

The prime minister has lauded services of the Pakistan Army in a war against terrorism saying armed forces have rendered matchless sacrifices and restored peace in the country.

Sources said the premier has barred federal ministers and government spokespersons from issuing statements on the verdicts of the Supreme Court and Special Court.

