Congo virus claims another life in Karachi, tally reaches 16

KARACHI: A man, who was diagnosed with the deadly Congo virus earlier, died at a hospital in the metropolis, confirmed Sindh’s Health department, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the health department, a total of 23 cases were reported at different private and public healthcare facilities where 16 of them died.

On July 25, a Congo virus alert had been issued for the metropolis, stipulating precautionary instructions for all those people who are visiting cattle farms.

The alert was issued by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to hospitals, directing the management to adopt special precautions for a congo affected patient.

The letter of the KMC further asked hospitals to establish special wards for congo patients, and run awareness campaigns about the virus.

The disease is caused when a tick attaches itself to the skin of cattle and when that infected tick or animal comes in contact with people, the highly contagious virus is transmitted into the human body and the person falls ill.

The initial symptoms of Congo fever include headache, high fever, rashes, back pain, joint pain, stomach pain and vomiting.

