Congregational prayers: Unilateral, local decisions should be avoided, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri on Tuesday said that the decision on allowing congregational prayers, tarawih and aitekaf countrywide would be made on April 18 after consultation with the clerics, ARY NEWS reported.

“Unilateral and local decisions should be avoided to promote unity among the country,” he said adding that the government would take necessary measures for a coronavirus-free Ramazan.

The minister said that the government would take clerics from all schools of thoughts and political leadership into confidence over its decisions.

“The government through its measures is prioritizing to save lives of the people,” he said.

Noor ul Haq Qadri said that meeting of the clerics would be headed by President Arif Alvi and attended by provincial governors and president of Azad Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, top clerics of the country on Tuesday announced to resume congregational prayers in the mosques while maintaining social distancing after an over-two weeks’ ban amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

Announcing to resume the prayers in a meeting of clerics hailing from all school of thoughts, Mufti Taqi Usmani said that it was compulsory for them to adopt preventive measures taken by the government and the Friday and other congregational prayers would be offered while adopting all such measures.

Issuing guidelines for people coming to offer prayers in the mosques, the cleric said that they should make ablution at homes and only offer obligatory prayers at the mosques.

On Fridays, the prayer leaders should only preach regarding coronavirus preventive measures during Urdu sermons, he said and also emphasized on keeping social distancing during the prayers due to a special situation faced by the country.

