Woman gives birth to conjoined twins with two heads, three arms

In a rare moment, a woman gave birth to conjoined twins with two heads and three arms in a condition that occurs in one in a million.

The twins were born to a poor farmer family- Ambika and Umakant Parida- through a caesarian section at a private hospital in Odisha’s Kendrapara district in India.

The very rare conjoined twins are joined at the chest and abdomen, a condition that is called medically known as Siamese twins.

“There are very rare chances of such children surviving and leading a normal life,” a pediatrician posted at the District Headquarters Hospital in Kendrapara Debashish Sahoo said. The doctor added that the newborn was eating with two mouths and breathing with two noses.

The newborn’s condition had deteriorated for a while but doctors said they were soon stable.

The twins were later shifted to the district headquarters hospital and then to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Postgraduate Institute of Paediatrics in Cuttack for further treatment, the report added.

