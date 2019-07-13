NAROWAL: Construction work of Kartarpur Corridor has entered into its final phase as promised by Pakistan, the construction and renovation work will be completed in November on the eve of 550 birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, citing sources, ARY News reported.

The construction work of a bridge on the River Ravi has been completed, while putting concrete on the road is also in final stages, said the sources.

The 60 per cent of the construction work of the building at Gurdwara Sahab Complex has been completed; the construction will be completed by November 2019.

The Kartarpur Corridor will provide visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib – a small town in Narowal, four kilometers from the Pakistan-India border, where Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life.

PM Khan had laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with India’s Gurdaspur district, on Nov 28, 2018.

Former Indian cricketer and member of Punjab cabinet Navjot Singh Sidhu and other Indian ministers were also present at the occasion,

A group of Indian journalists and international media were also in attendance to cover the unprecedented event.

