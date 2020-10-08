Promotion of construction sector to boost economic activities: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that promotion of the construction sector will help boost economic activities in the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad, PM Imran said development of the construction sector was vital for restoration of the economy affected by coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister maintained that the was the top priority of the government. on the occasion, he directed the concerned authorities to provide all possible facilities to the construction sector.

Read More: PM urges provinces to introduce online system for construction sector

Earlier on September 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged all the provinces to introduce online system to facilitate the construction industry.

Presiding over a meeting of National Coordination committee on Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad, PM Imran had directed to provide all possible facilities to the consumers related to construction sector.

Addressing weekly meeting of NCC, he had expressed satisfaction over the efforts made to facilitate the system for those involved in the construction sector.

Comments

comments