Consular access: Kulbhushan Jadhav foiled conspiracy of Indian diplomats

ISLAMABAD: Kulbhushan Jadhav has foiled conspiracy of Indian diplomats for sabotaging the consular access to him as Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and the spy traded barbs during the meeting, diplomatic sources told ARY News on Friday.

Diplomatic sources revealed that Gaurav Ahluwalia and Kulbhushan Jadhav traded barbs during a meeting after the provision of consular access by the Pakistani authorities on July 16 over insistence the Indian charge d’affaires.

During the meeting, Ahluwalia declared Jadhav a mentally absent and insane which led the Indian spy to slam the diplomat over his remarks. He told the visiting diplomats for how could they declare a senior commission officer of Indian Navy mentally absent and insane person despite he is in good health condition.

Sources said that Pakistani authorities had earlier granted permission to one diplomat from Indian High Commission to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav. Later, two diplomats were allowed for holding a meeting with the Indian spy over the insistence of charge d’affaires.

Read: Pakistan recontacts India for Kulbhushan Yadhav’s lawyer: FO

Once Jadhav asked Pakistan’s high-level officials about whether he is very popular in Pakistan as well.

Earlier on October 6, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had given an opportunity to India for appointing a lawyer for the arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The IHC chief justice had remarked during the last hearing that the amici curiae should assist to court regarding the previous rulings of the international court in the same genre of cases. The basic motive is to ensure a meaningful implementation of the ICJ’s verdict in the case, he added.

Justice Minallah remarked that India could contact directly to the court by filing a plea besides sending its representative in the case before adjourning the hearing till November 9.

Comments

comments