Pakistan recontacts India for Kulbhushan Yadhav’s lawyer: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recontacted Indian government to appoint a legal representative for spy and agent of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui.

During the new briefing, the spokesperson said that the move came under the light of Islamabad High Court (IHC) directives. We are waiting for the response of Indian authorities on this matter, she added.

She added that Pakistan remains committed to implementing the ICJ judgment, whereas, necessary steps have been taken for the provision of unhindered and uninterrupted consular access to India. Farooqui said that India, however, using various pretexts to hinder the review and reconsideration process.

Jadhav has been in Pakistan’s custody following his arrest from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on March 3, 2016. During investigation, he confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in the loss of many precious human lives. He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.

