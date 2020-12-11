Court slaps fine on mobile phone vendor for misleading buyer

KARACHI: A misstatement caused fine to a mobile phone vendor in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

As per details, a resident moved the consumer court against a mobile phone seller over his misstatement while selling a mobile to him. “The mobile phone purchased at Rs10,800 got blocked after four months”, the complainant said in his plea.

Furthermore, when he contacted the shopkeeper again to fix the issue he misbehaved with him. The court after hearing arguments from both sides ordered the mobile phone vendor to handover a new phone to the complainant and slapped a fine of Rs20,000 over his misleading statement while selling the item.

The consumer court also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 for causing mental stress to the buyer and ordered the vendor to bear the expenses of the case.

In case of failing to pay the fine, the vendor will be sent to jail for 30 days, the court said.

