Consumer Price Index points out hike in inflation rate

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate increased to 10.21 per cent in the country in June, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Saturday.

The inflation rate was soared by 0.15 percent in a week, the bureau said.

During the week under review, prices of 14 commodities increased, while seven items’ prices went down. The prices of 30 essential items remained stable during the week, the bureau of statistics said.

“The price of domestic cylinder of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) went upward during the week,” the bureau said in its report.

The prices of milk, meat, rice, tomatoes, potatoes, pulses, eggs, onions, tea and spices also hiked in the week.

The chicken meat prices went down by eight rupees during the week, according to the PBS.

Garlic, gram pulse and sugar prices also fallen during the week.

It is to be mentioned here that the government has increased the prices of all petroleum products on Friday, which would have an inflationary impact on prices in a future Consumer Price Index report.

Comments

comments