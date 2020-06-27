OGRA increases LPG price by Rs5 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the second time in a week, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the price of LPG increased by Rs5 per kilogram for the month of June. The new price of LPG is Rs105.

The price of an 11.8-kilogram cylinder has gone up by Rs50 while the price of a commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs200.

On June 1, the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) reduced the price for Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs2 per Kg.

In a bombshell development, the Federal government had yesterday increased petrol price by Rs25.58 after decreasing it a short while back resulting in a countrywide scarcity.

According to a notification issued by the government on the matter, new price for a litre of petrol is now Rs100.10.

High Speed Diesel’s new price is now Rs101.46 per litre with an increase of Rs21.31.

Read More: Petroleum crisis: IHC issues notices on oil company’s petition

Light diesel’s new price is Rs55.98 per litre registering an increase of Rs17.84 whereas kerosene oil’s new price would now be Rs59.06 per litre with an increase of Rs23.50.

Comments

comments