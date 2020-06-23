Petroleum crisis: IHC issues notices on oil company’s petition

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench on Tuesday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other official respondents on a petition by an oil company.

The oil firm challenged the summons issued to it by the agency over the petroleum crisis.

The bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition and issued notices to the FIA and other respondents to submit their comments in the case by the next hearing slated for June 25.

Advocate Ebadur Rehman, representing the petitioner, requested the bench to declare void the constitution of a fuel crisis committee and the summons issued to his client by the FIA.

Earlier, on June 18, a report on the petroleum crisis was presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan who then directed the authorities concerned to initiate action against oil marketing companies and all those found responsible in the matter.

According to the report, the petroleum crisis was declared artificial in the country.

PM Khan warned that the petroleum crisis will not be tolerated at any cost and ordered suspending the licences of the companies involved in the petroleum crisis. It may be made binding on all oil marketing companies to ensure oil is stocked by them to cover 21 days.

