ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stated in clear terms that he will not tolerate petroleum shortage in the country at any cost.

Going through the Ministry of Petroleum’s report on the recent fuel shortage, the prime minister issued directives for the authorities to take measures so that no artificial petroleum shortage occurs in the future.

He called for oil companies to ensure a smooth supply of petroleum products and ordered action against hoarders.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered punitive action against those responsible for the artificial shortage of fuel across the country.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan had issued the orders while presiding over an emergency meeting on the petrol crisis in Islamabad. He summoned Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to discuss the issue.

Earlier, on June 18, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, while hearing a case related to petroleum shortage, had taken the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman to task saying he should step down from his post if he was unable to discharge his duties.

“The post of chairman OGRA is not for enjoying only. This department is responsible for shortage of petroleum in the country”, the judge remarked.

