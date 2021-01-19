Interior ministry sets up control room to monitor PDM protest

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has setup up a control room to monitor the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against delay in the foreign funding case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.



Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed along with Secretary interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar visited the control room and reviewed the facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Rasheed said that the government will ensure law and order situation during the PDM’s protest and strict surveillance would be done with the help of CCTV cameras.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the federal government has allowed PDM to hold a peaceful protest, but the action would be taken against those found violating the law.

The minister hoped that the Pakistan Democratic Movement will ensure peaceful protest outside the ECP office.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement is all set to stage a protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad today.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the opposition protest

