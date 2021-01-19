PDM all set to stage protest in front of ECP office today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to stage a protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

Strict security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the PDM’s protest. The ECP members and staff have been directed to use alternatives routes to reach the office safely. Furthermore, the staff has been advised not to bring their vehicles and motorcycles today, said sources.

As per the decision of the PDM’s steering committee that met on Monday, the leaders of the anti-government alliance will gather at the Kashmir Chowk today from where they will leave for the ECP office on the container at 1 pm today.

On Sunday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had chaired a meeting to mull over the strategy aimed at dealing with the protest of the PDM outside the ECP office in Islamabad.

According to sources the PTI-led government had decided to deploy 1,000 security personnel for the protest.

“The red zone would remain a container-free zone and the PDM would not be allowed to setup a stage for their protest,” sources had said adding that it was further suggested that the opposition should not be allowed to bring tents and loudspeakers with them.

The Islamabad traffic police have also issued a traffic plan to facilitates commuters during PDM’s protest in the federal capital.

