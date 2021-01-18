Traffic plan issued ahead of PDM’s protest outside ECP office

ISLAMABAD: City Traffic Police have issued a traffic plan in connection with the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (tomorrow) in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to a plan issued by traffic police, the vehicles would be allowed to be parked at the Convention Centre, while the commuters coming from the GT Road and Motorway would be diverted to the Sringar Highway.

Commuters would not be allowed to park their vehicles at the Shahrai-e-Dastoor. Judges and the people coming to Red Zone have been directed to use Margala Road and Merit Chowk.

Read more: PDM protest outside ECP office challenged in LHC

PDM is set to hold protest outside the ECP’s office tomorrow. The government has announced not to stop Pakistan Democratic Movement from protest but warned that the law will take its course, if the writ of the state was challenged.

Earlier in the day, Lahore High Court (LHC) has been moved against Pakistan Democratic Movement’s protest outside the ECP on January 19 (tomorrow)

Comments

comments