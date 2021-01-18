PDM protest outside ECP office challenged in LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has been moved against Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest outside the ECP on January 19 (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Monday.

The plea has been filed in the LHC by Advocate Azhar Siddique. The applicant has pleaded with the court to pass ruling against the PDM’s sit-in out the ECP, citing that the opposition is trying to build pressure on the country’s supreme electoral body.

The institutions work as per law and the protest of opposition outside the ECP is a bid to interfere in the in its working, the application read.

It is to be mentioned here that the alliance of the opposition parties from the platform of the PDM is set to hold protest outside the ECP’s office tomorrow. The government has announced not to stop PDM from protest but warned that the law will take its course, if the writ of the state was challenged.

According to sources the PTI-led government has decided to deploy 1,000 security personnel for the protest.

“The red zone will remain a container-free zone and the PDM will not be allowed to setup a stage for their protest,” sources said adding that it was further suggested that the opposition should not be allowed to bring tents and loudspeakers with them.

