PDM session to discuss preparations for protest outside ECP

ISLAMABAD: The steering committee of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will meet today to discuss the protest outside the election commission office, ARY News reported on Monday.

PDM session with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in chair, is expected 12:00 noon today at his residence in Islamabad.

The steering committee meeting will decide the opposition alliance’s strategy of the protest outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19.

The opposition huddle will also review preparations for the protest.

The meeting will likely to consult over the date and the strategy for the PDM long march.

Opposition leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Ahsan Iqbal and others will attend the meeting.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad convened a meeting yesterday to mull over the strategy aimed at dealing with the protest of the PDM outside the ECP office in Islamabad.

According to sources the PTI-led government has decided to deploy 1,000 security personnel for the protest.

“The red zone will remain a container-free zone and the PDM will not be allowed to setup a stage for their protest,” sources said adding that it was further suggested that the opposition should not be allowed to bring tents and loudspeakers with them.

The meeting will also mull over a diversion plan for the traffic moving towards the red zone area.

It has been decided that the Islamabad administration would meet with the opposition members to get information regarding the timing and schedule of their protest.

The sources further said that a meeting between the ECP team and opposition parties would also be arranged during the protest.

