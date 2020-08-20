Coordination committee not remedy to Karachi woes: Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, weighing in on the formation of a coordination committee for the betterment of Karachi, called for making “strategic decisions” to manage the port city’s affairs.

“If the city is to be run, then some strategic decisions will have to be made,” he emphasised, while speaking during ARY News’ morning programme Bakhabar Savera today. He said it remains to be seen what powers will the committee have and how will it utilise them.

Kamal said state institutions will have to be engaged to resolve the problems of Karachi, slamming leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan over the city’s state of affairs saying the issues facing the metropolis would have resolved if they had any solution.

He lamented that powers didn’t trickle down to lower tiers of administration after the 18th constitutional amendment, calling for the Sindh government to roll out a provincial finance commission award in line with the national finance commission.

The PSP chief said the committee is not a permanent remedy to Karachi’s woes but the local bodies that already existed need to be empowered to work effectively.

