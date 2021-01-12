Web Analytics
Cop escorting polio team shot dead in KP’s Karak

KARAK: A policeman escorting a team of polio workers was gunned down by unknown assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the team the police official was providing security to remained unhurt.

They said a search operation has been launched in the area where the incident occurred to arrest the culprits.

Inspector General of KP Police Sanaullah Abbasi, taking notice of the incident, said the policeman’s killers will be arrested soon. He said security was being provided to polio workers and resolved that they would soon make KP a polio-free province.

A five-day polio vaccination campaign kicked off yesterday. The authorities aim to vaccinate 40 million children under the age of five during the drive.

