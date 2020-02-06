Cop killed, suspects flee in Rawalpindi police encounter

RAWALPINDI: A cop was killed after a police party was fired upon by criminals in Wah Cantt area of Rawalpindi, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

According to police, a raid was carried out by Islamabad police authorities on the indication of an arrested accused in Rawalpindi.

“As soon as the police party reached the desired location, they were fired upon by criminals,” they said adding that a cop, ASI Shakeel Ahmed, sustained bullet injuries during the crossfire and died at the spot.

The miscreants were able to run away from the scene.

Top police officials including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pothohar Syed Ali and SDPO Taxila reached the site soon after the incident.

SSP Pothohar said that they had launched a search operation to trace the culprits involved in the act. “Forensic experts have also collected evidence from the site,” he said.

On January 07 this year, two policemen and an alleged mugger were killed after police intercepted the criminals in Rawalpindi.

According to police, the law enforcing authority personnel intercepted muggers near Saddar Metro Station in the city and during an exchange of fire, two policemen suffered bullet wounds. They later succumbed to the injuries while being shifted to a hospital.

They are identified as head constable Ali and Constable Saeed Ahmed.

The alleged criminal, who was shot dead during the police action was identified as Aftab, hailing from Kasur area of the Punjab province.

A member of the Dolphin Police force, whose identity was revealed as Hasan, and a passerby woman also sustained wounds from the dacoits’ fire.

The authorities had shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities while the injured are also treated for their wounds.

