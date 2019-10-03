Police officer gunned down in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A police officer was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Rawalpindi on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

A police spokesperson said that Sub-Inspector Arshid, along with his family, was travelling in his car when unknown attackers opened fire on him in the jurisdiction of Police Station Civil Lines.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the official to the hospitals where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The spokesperson said that the police officer was deployed at Saddar Baroni Police Station.

The suspects involved in the murder will be arrested soon, claimed the spokesperson.

His son told the journalists that unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on his father. Later, CPO constituted a team to probe into the murder case.

Earlier on August 21, a policeman had been martyred and two officials left wounded in a firing incident took place in the federal capital Islamabad.

Unidentified assailants had opened fire on police officials deployed on a check post in the vicinity of Sabzi Mandi police station, leaving one martyred and two seriously injured in Islamabad.

Police and rescue teams had reached at the crime site immediately and shifted the dead body and wounded personnel to the nearby hospital.

Police officials had told media that both of the wounded personnel were critical due to severe bullet wounded.

