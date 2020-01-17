Cop arrested over allegedly killing maternal uncle in Lahore   

LAHORE: Police on Friday arrested a cop allegedly involved in killing his maternal uncle in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Civil Lines carried out a raid to arrest the head muharrir of Harbanspura police station, Malik Kashif.

They had killed Sabir, a resident of Mughalpura area of the city, two months back in a firing incident.

His two other accomplices were arrested earlier and had revealed during the probe that the accused Kashif had killed his maternal uncle over an old domestic dispute.

The police have shifted him to an undisclosed location to further probe his role in the murder incident.

In December 2019, police claimed to have solved a blind murder case in Lahore after it arrested a man for allegedly killing his paternal uncle over a domestic dispute.

According to police, the accused was arrested by Naulakha police station authorities after five days of the murder incident. During the initial probe, it was found that the man, identified as Hamza Shahid, opened fire on his uncle Khwaja Iqbal at the latter’s home.

“The accused in order to conceal his crime gave an impression of a dacoity bid after the incident,” the police said.

They said that the accused had killed his uncle over a domestic dispute. He is shifted to the police station and further probe is underway.

