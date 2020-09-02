Cop involved in lifting dozens of motorcycles arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Sindh police on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended a cop involved in dozens of motorcycle theft incidents, ARY NEWS reported.

“He is an on-duty cop and is currently posted in district Thatta,” said a police official while divulging details of the arrest.

The police said that the accused is involved in dealing in the sale and purchase of stolen motorcycles and four-wheeler vehicles.

The police have also recovered stolen vehicles from his possession and shifted him to a police station for further probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Sindh police on May 31 arrested three criminals for allegedly selling out spare parts of motorcycles stolen from the city.

Read More: AVLC nabs two motorcycle lifters from Lyari

According to AVLC officials, a raid was carried out in Malir City area to arrest three culprits who were allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles from the city.

Describing their modus operandi, they said that the accused use to sell out spare parts of the stolen motorcycles to evade arrest at the hands of law enforcement authorities.

They have been identified as Noor, Riaz and Amir. The police also recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession. They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigations into the matter.

Comments

comments