Presence of mind from a railway cop help him save a woman from falling into a gap between a moving train and a platform.

The video of the incident has gone viral and the police constable Subrat Kumar Maharanaat deployed at Bhubaneswar Railway station is praised for his prompt action to save the life of an IT lecturer Nibedita Sahoo.

#WATCH Odisha: A woman passenger fell down in the gap between platform and train while she was trying to board a running train at Bhubaneswar Railway Station today. She was rescued by an RPF constable. pic.twitter.com/Xmi8Yg6qhK — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020



According to the details, the female passenger was trying to board a moving train along with other people when she lost her balance and was about to go down in the space between the train and the platform.

However, the constable who was coming from the opposite direction of the train saw it happening and acted in a prompt way. The video shows him approaching the girl and then dragging her from the hands on the platform.

The reaction from the official after the incident also drew praise as he took no credit of saving the girl and soon after the rescue action moved forward as if nothing has happened.

The woman could be seen hugging a person in joy after she avoided an imminent tragedy.

“I express my gratitude to the on-duty constable for saving my life. I am feeling well and do not have any internal injury,” said the passenger.

Kalu Sethi, inspector-in-charge of RPF station Bhubaneswar, said she was going home to attend her engagement ceremony. “Subrat’s presence of mind helped him to save a woman from a dangerous accident,” he added.

