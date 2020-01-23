A video, showing a pickup truck stuck on the railway crossing before being hit by a speeding train after efforts to set it aside failed, has gone viral.

It happened when a farmer Pitak Tabsuk, 35, was traveling home after harvesting sugar cane and loading it into the back of his pickup truck in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.



It could be seen in the video that as soon as he crosses the railway crossing, the back wheel of his vehicle got trapped in a gap between the tracks.

He initially tried to take out the truck by speeding it up but failed. The driver could be seen checking the stuck wheel aimed at finding the reasons.

As soon as time goes on, he was seen losing his patience as he waved his hands, calling for others to come in and lend a supporting hand in taking out the vehicle from the trap.

Moments later some cyclists could be seen coming to his rescue as the barrier of the crossing comes down, signaling the arrival of the train.

Around eight men desperately fight to move the truck as Pitak thrashed the engine causing clouds of exhaust fumes and locals waved at the train to stop.

Moments later, the burgundy passenger train comes thundering along and smashes the truck in two as the men could be seen moving to a safe distance before its arrival.

Pitak said: ‘I’m devastated that my car has been destroyed but I’m also thankful that I’m alive and nobody was hurt.’

The police authorities in the area although expressed their satisfaction over no loss to human lives but said that they would investigate if the truck was overloaded causing it to trap between the rail tracks.

