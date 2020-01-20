Train rams into SUV at unmanned crossing, one killed

At least one person was killed and two others including a minor boy sustained injuries as a goods train hit a sports utility vehicle (SUV) while it was crossing an unmanned railway crossing.

The incident occurred in Jamnagar district in Indian state of Gujarat.

According to details in the Indian media, the goods train was heading towards the loading railway station of a private firm when it hit an SUV which came in front of it due to an unmanned crossing.

Officials stated that the car came on to the railway tracks and was hit by a goods train 12351 that was on its way to its loading dock at the company.

While 21-year-old Dharamsinh Pradeepsinh Chudasama was declared dead due to grievous head injuries sustained in the impact of the train with the car, the minor, Divyarajsinh Sukhubha Jadeja, 12, is said to have suffered serious injuries.

He has been referred to another hospital in Jamnagar with a brain haemorrhage and injury to his right eye. Arjunsinh Bahadursinh Jadeja, 20, is said to be stable. All three were rushed to Jamnagar Civil Hospital after the accident.

The railway authorities claimed that all crossings under their domain were manned and the incident occurred at a railway crossing managed by a private firm.

In April 2018, in an unfortunate incident, thirteen children in India were killed when a train hit their school van at an unmanned crossing, the second major accident involving school children in a little over two weeks.

On April 9, at least 24 children and three adults were killed when a school bus plunged off a mountain road in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh.

