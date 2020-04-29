Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Corona Relief Tiger Force Launched in Sialkot

Corona relief tiger force launched

SIALKOT: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Wednesday launched the Corona Relief Tiger Force in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

The force comprises of teachers, health workers, engineers, lawyers, doctors and people belonging to other segments of the society. As many as 20,000 members of the force will discharge their duties in Sialkot at the field corona hospital in the area.

 CM Usman Buzdar also met the volunteers of the force.

Read: Imran Khan directs provinces to monitor Corona Relief Tiger Force activities

On March 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced multi-billion relief package, establishment of youth force and public fund during his address to the nation to fight coronavirus pandemic across Pakistan.

While making the announcement, PM said, “Emaan [faith] is our power. Pakistanis are the nation which donates most [around the world] and its young population is the second biggest in the world.”

“With these two powers, we will win the war against coronavirus. I am announcing [establishment of] Corona Relief Tiger Force that will work alongside with armed forces and civil administration.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Naval chief expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness

Pakistan

Govt set to bring key amendments to NAB law as draft ordinance readied

Pakistan

Punjab’s coronavirus tally rises to 5827, death toll at 100

Pakistan

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani tests negative for coronavirus


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close