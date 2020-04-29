Corona Relief Tiger Force Launched in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Wednesday launched the Corona Relief Tiger Force in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

The force comprises of teachers, health workers, engineers, lawyers, doctors and people belonging to other segments of the society. As many as 20,000 members of the force will discharge their duties in Sialkot at the field corona hospital in the area.

CM Usman Buzdar also met the volunteers of the force.

On March 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced multi-billion relief package, establishment of youth force and public fund during his address to the nation to fight coronavirus pandemic across Pakistan.

While making the announcement, PM said, “Emaan [faith] is our power. Pakistanis are the nation which donates most [around the world] and its young population is the second biggest in the world.”

“With these two powers, we will win the war against coronavirus. I am announcing [establishment of] Corona Relief Tiger Force that will work alongside with armed forces and civil administration.”

