Sindh govt issues coronavirus advisory for mosques, shrines  

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday issued an advisory for mosques, shrines and other religious sites aimed at taking preventive measures to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus whose tally of confirmed patients has reached 21 across the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The deadly virus has already claimed lives of over 4000 people across the globe and infected above 130,000 people with China- from where it originated-Iran, South Korea and Italy among the worst-hit countries.

According to the advisory, a timeframe would be announced for pilgrims visiting the shrines while the mosques adjacent to the shrines would only remain open during the prayer timings.

The prayer leaders of the mosques are also asked to give Friday sermons on coronavirus aimed at creating awareness among masses regarding preventive measures.

It is pertinent to mention here that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar on Thursday has issued coronavirus advisory for the police personnel.

Read more: PIA issues travel advisory for pilots, crew members amid coronavirus threat

In the alert issued by the IGP Sindh, the policemen are advised to take precautionary measures amid threat of coronavirus. IGP Sindh directed the policemen to use surgical masks while performing their duties.

The cops have been advised to keep a distance of three feet at least while being on duty with the colleagues.

The police personnel have been directed to take special care of cleanness and avoid shaking hands with the general public being on the duty.

